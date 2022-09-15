Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Acquires 152 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,710 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 6.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,519,520 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,581,308,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400,094 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,068,861 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,185,760,000 after purchasing an additional 883,708 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,683,542 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,857,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921,577 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,484,615 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,388,336,000 after acquiring an additional 240,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,518,037 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,852,406,000 after purchasing an additional 879,148 shares during the period. 74.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Insider Transactions at Honeywell International

In other news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $952,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,288,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Honeywell International Price Performance

HON has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $184.00 to $193.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Cowen set a $205.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Honeywell International from $204.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $210.08.

Shares of HON opened at $179.97 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $191.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $189.70. The firm has a market cap of $121.24 billion, a PE ratio of 24.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $167.35 and a 1-year high of $228.26.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.67 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.17% and a net margin of 14.74%. Honeywell International’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.48%.

About Honeywell International

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.