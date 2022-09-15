L.M. Kohn & Company Buys Shares of 3,750 Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

L.M. Kohn & Company bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HZNP. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 15,439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC raised its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Cim LLC now owns 11,492 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,453 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Investment Advisors raised its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 3,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Horizon Therapeutics Public alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HZNP shares. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $135.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet downgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. UBS Group downgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $137.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $164.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.22.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Trading Down 1.0 %

HZNP stock opened at $63.76 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 12-month low of $57.84 and a 12-month high of $120.54. The stock has a market cap of $14.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $70.65 and its 200 day moving average is $87.59.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.29). Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 27.90% and a net margin of 20.06%. The firm had revenue of $876.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $938.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 4,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total value of $400,464.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,811,260.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 4,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total value of $400,464.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,811,260.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Sean M. Clayton bought 745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $66.67 per share, for a total transaction of $49,669.15. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 745 shares in the company, valued at $49,669.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,022 shares of company stock worth $415,089. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Profile

(Get Rating)

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.