Ninety One UK Ltd Sells 144 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Ninety One UK Ltd reduced its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 144 shares during the quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $19,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 635 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $394,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 78.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,098 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. Castellan Group boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Castellan Group now owns 4,484 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,895 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,723,000 after buying an additional 2,414 shares during the last quarter. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $788.00 to $770.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $806.00 to $795.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. DA Davidson increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $740.00 to $815.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $667.00 to $745.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $758.43.

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $689.43 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.65 billion, a PE ratio of 21.78, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.99. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $562.90 and a 12 month high of $750.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $702.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $671.78.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.98 by ($0.20). O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.55% and a negative return on equity of 520.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $8.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 31.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at O’Reilly Automotive

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, EVP Thomas Mcfall sold 300 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $724.62, for a total value of $217,386.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,254,968.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 7,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $5,001,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 294,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $206,207,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas Mcfall sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $724.62, for a total value of $217,386.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,254,968.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,444 shares of company stock valued at $37,192,687 in the last 90 days. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

