Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) Holdings Lifted by Rice Hall James & Associates LLC

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,564 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in Thryv were worth $3,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of THRY. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Thryv by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,408,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,074,000 after purchasing an additional 182,517 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Thryv by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,207,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,072,000 after purchasing an additional 21,860 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Thryv by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,213,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,138,000 after buying an additional 28,242 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Thryv by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 640,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,006,000 after buying an additional 3,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thryv by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 390,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,990,000 after buying an additional 101,460 shares during the period. 92.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Thryv news, major shareholder Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 331,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.66, for a total value of $8,182,829.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,779,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,870,311.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 820,624 shares of company stock valued at $19,999,309. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Thryv to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Thryv in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.

THRY opened at $25.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $864.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.25. Thryv Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.41 and a 1 year high of $42.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.14.

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $334.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.03 million. Thryv had a return on equity of 38.13% and a net margin of 11.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Thryv Holdings, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs). It operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The company provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform; Hub by Thryv, a solution for franchisors to offer real time oversight and day-to-day management of multiple locations; Thryv Leads, an integrated local marketing and lead generation solution, as well as related services; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.

