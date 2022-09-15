Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Has $3.53 Million Position in Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 118,440 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in Allied Motion Technologies were worth $3,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Allied Motion Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Allied Motion Technologies by 75.9% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,568 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Allied Motion Technologies by 67.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,936 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,806 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Allied Motion Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allied Motion Technologies during the first quarter valued at $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Allied Motion Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMOT shares. TheStreet raised Allied Motion Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. StockNews.com raised Allied Motion Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on Allied Motion Technologies to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

Allied Motion Technologies Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:AMOT opened at $29.46 on Thursday. Allied Motion Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.14 and a 1-year high of $44.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $470.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.37 and a beta of 1.48.

Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11. Allied Motion Technologies had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 3.34%. The firm had revenue of $122.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Allied Motion Technologies Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Allied Motion Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Allied Motion Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.31%.

Allied Motion Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Allied Motion Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems that are used in a range of industries worldwide. The company offers brush and brushless DC motors, brushless servo and torque motors, coreless DC motors, integrated brushless motor-drives, gearmotors, gearing, modular digital servo drives, motion controllers, optical encoders, active, and passive filters.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Allied Motion Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Motion Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.