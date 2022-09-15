Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its position in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 289,964 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives were worth $3,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEA. Ares Management LLC grew its holdings in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 15,241,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,220,000 after acquiring an additional 3,420,236 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,244,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,649,000 after acquiring an additional 80,745 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 27.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,185,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,895,000 after acquiring an additional 464,684 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 6.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,508,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,875,000 after acquiring an additional 89,134 shares during the period. Finally, Coliseum Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives during the fourth quarter worth $7,546,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Stock Performance

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives stock opened at $14.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.62, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.38 and a fifty-two week high of $14.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.19.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives ( NASDAQ:IEA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives had a negative return on equity of 387.42% and a negative net margin of 3.42%. The business had revenue of $680.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.30 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IEA has been the topic of several research reports. Sidoti lowered Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. DA Davidson lowered Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Guggenheim lowered Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified infrastructure construction company in the United States. The company engages in providing engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services for the renewable energy, traditional power, and civil infrastructure industries.

