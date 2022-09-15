MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT) Stake Reduced by Ninety One UK Ltd

Ninety One UK Ltd reduced its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 642,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 19,061 shares during the quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in MakeMyTrip were worth $17,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMYT. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in MakeMyTrip during the 4th quarter worth $623,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in MakeMyTrip by 57.3% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 12,681 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 4,621 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in MakeMyTrip by 56.9% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 188,623 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,226,000 after buying an additional 68,431 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in MakeMyTrip by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,725,480 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,813,000 after buying an additional 391,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dalton Investments LLC grew its stake in MakeMyTrip by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Dalton Investments LLC now owns 788,686 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,854,000 after buying an additional 77,686 shares during the last quarter. 39.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MMYT opened at $33.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09. MakeMyTrip Limited has a 1 year low of $20.06 and a 1 year high of $36.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.52.

MMYT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Macquarie initiated coverage on MakeMyTrip in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on MakeMyTrip in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on MakeMyTrip from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com upgraded MakeMyTrip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded MakeMyTrip from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MakeMyTrip has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.60.

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, Vietnam, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing.

