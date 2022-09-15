Ninety One UK Ltd Acquires 2,390 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) by 151.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,970 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,390 shares during the quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in NVR were worth $17,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NVR in the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of NVR by 2,497.4% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in NVR by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 209 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NVR in the first quarter worth about $3,373,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in NVR by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,224 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,867,000 after buying an additional 1,789 shares during the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NVR alerts:

NVR Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:NVR opened at $4,035.83 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4,310.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4,370.62. NVR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3,576.01 and a 12 month high of $5,982.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVR

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $123.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $126.82 by ($3.17). The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 52.01% and a net margin of 16.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $82.45 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 512.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NVR news, Director Sallie B. Bailey bought 25 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4,365.45 per share, for a total transaction of $109,136.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,545. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other NVR news, Director Sallie B. Bailey purchased 25 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4,365.45 per share, for a total transaction of $109,136.25. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,545. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 1,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,436.88, for a total value of $5,124,596.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,708,257.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,387 shares of company stock worth $15,024,330 in the last three months. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of NVR from $4,100.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on NVR from $4,900.00 to $4,330.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com downgraded NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on NVR to $4,580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4,577.50.

NVR Profile

(Get Rating)

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.