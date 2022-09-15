Ninety One UK Ltd Acquires 328,309 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) by 155.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 539,631 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 328,309 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $45,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 1,042.9% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on STLD. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $114.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Steel Dynamics from $129.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. UBS Group set a $95.00 target price on Steel Dynamics in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Steel Dynamics to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Steel Dynamics from $94.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Steel Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.38.

Shares of NASDAQ STLD opened at $74.55 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $77.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.46. The company has a market cap of $13.61 billion, a PE ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.54 and a twelve month high of $100.37.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $6.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.34 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.93 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 71.50% and a net margin of 19.81%. The business’s revenue was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 21.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.05%.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.

