Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Boosts Holdings in Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its position in Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 294,872 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in Duluth were worth $3,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Duluth by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 138,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 9,684 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Duluth by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 21,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Duluth in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Duluth by 74.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 147,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,233,000 after purchasing an additional 62,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Duluth by 107.1% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 22,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 11,473 shares during the last quarter. 30.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DLTH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Duluth from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Duluth from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Duluth from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th.

Duluth Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DLTH opened at $7.14 on Thursday. Duluth Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $7.07 and a 12-month high of $17.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.30 and a 200 day moving average of $11.02.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.09). Duluth had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 3.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Duluth Holdings Inc will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Duluth Profile

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

