Ninety One UK Ltd Grows Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 125,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 15,878 shares during the quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $16,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPG. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group during the first quarter valued at $107,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter valued at $518,891,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 10.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,491,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,090,556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,158,735 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 3.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,391,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,497,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,039,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,598,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,872 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SPG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $158.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Compass Point cut their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $133.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Simon Property Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.29.

Simon Property Group Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Simon Property Group stock opened at $100.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.06 and a 1 year high of $171.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $104.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.80. The stock has a market cap of $34.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.49.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 40.59% and a return on equity of 56.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.92 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.00%. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.20%.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Featured Stories

