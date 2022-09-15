Ninety One UK Ltd Has $59.64 Million Stock Position in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) by 239.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 422,144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 297,944 shares during the quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $59,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RGLD. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 1,458.3% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Royal Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RGLD shares. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Royal Gold from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Royal Gold from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Royal Gold from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.00.

NASDAQ RGLD opened at $93.59 on Thursday. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.64 and a 1-year high of $147.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $100.13 and a 200-day moving average of $117.01. The company has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.65.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is presently 33.41%.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and cobalt.

