Ninety One UK Ltd Cuts Position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Ninety One UK Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 848,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 106,732 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $39,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GLPI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,218,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,605,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199,697 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,323,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $766,072,000 after purchasing an additional 488,130 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 13.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,515,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $493,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,222 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 9.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,428,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $348,623,000 after purchasing an additional 650,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,934,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $191,462,000 after acquiring an additional 93,607 shares in the last quarter. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Stock Performance

NASDAQ GLPI opened at $48.63 on Thursday. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.81 and a 52-week high of $52.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $12.42 billion, a PE ratio of 21.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.01.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Announces Dividend

Gaming and Leisure Properties ( NASDAQ:GLPI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.27). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 43.54%. The company had revenue of $326.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.705 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.80%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 127.03%.

Insider Transactions at Gaming and Leisure Properties

In other news, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 3,000 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $156,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 185,993 shares in the company, valued at $9,671,636. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GLPI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com cut Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group dropped their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $57.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.50.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

