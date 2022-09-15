American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Acquired by Ninety One UK Ltd

Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 29.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,156 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in American Tower were worth $20,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bickling Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $517,000. Phocas Financial Corp. raised its position in shares of American Tower by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 13,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,449,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of American Tower by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 27,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,942,000 after buying an additional 6,185 shares during the period. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Tower Stock Performance

NYSE:AMT opened at $251.82 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $263.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $253.13. The company has a market cap of $117.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $220.00 and a 52 week high of $298.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 28.93%. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total transaction of $38,179.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,571 shares in the company, valued at $1,672,516.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on AMT. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of American Tower from $268.00 to $252.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of American Tower from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $245.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $313.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of American Tower from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of American Tower from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $290.93.

American Tower Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

Featured Articles

