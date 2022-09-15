Ninety One UK Ltd Sells 39,265 Shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

Ninety One UK Ltd trimmed its holdings in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Rating) (TSE:BTO) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,852,002 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 39,265 shares during the quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in B2Gold were worth $59,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in shares of B2Gold in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. TownSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of B2Gold in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of B2Gold during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of B2Gold during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC purchased a new position in B2Gold in the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. 52.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on BTG shares. National Bank Financial cut their target price on B2Gold from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on B2Gold from C$9.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered B2Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

B2Gold Stock Performance

BTG opened at $3.40 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 1.01. B2Gold Corp. has a 1-year low of $2.91 and a 1-year high of $5.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.89 and a quick ratio of 3.54.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Rating) (TSE:BTO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). B2Gold had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 26.32%. The company had revenue of $381.99 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

B2Gold Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 20th. B2Gold’s payout ratio is 37.21%.

B2Gold Profile

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

