Ninety One UK Ltd Decreases Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Ninety One UK Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 34.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 224,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 120,598 shares during the quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in CME Group were worth $53,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in CME Group during the first quarter worth $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CME Group during the first quarter worth $27,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in CME Group during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new position in CME Group during the first quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at CME Group

In related news, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.39, for a total value of $98,195.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,866,704.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 4,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.88, for a total transaction of $999,215.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,756,583.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 500 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.39, for a total value of $98,195.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,866,704.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,151 shares of company stock worth $2,054,508. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CME Group Price Performance

CME stock opened at $191.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. CME Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $185.79 and a 1 year high of $256.94. The firm has a market cap of $68.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $200.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $212.75.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.05. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 60.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. CME Group’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. CME Group’s payout ratio is 49.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CME has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on CME Group from $242.00 to $226.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Oppenheimer upgraded CME Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $223.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on CME Group from $246.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on CME Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $267.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on CME Group from $216.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CME Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $230.80.

CME Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

See Also

