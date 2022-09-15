Ninety One UK Ltd Decreases Stake in SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM)

Ninety One UK Ltd lowered its position in SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Rating) (TSE:SSO) by 11.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,851,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 353,865 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in SSR Mining were worth $62,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of SSR Mining by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,323,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $485,536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550,609 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SSR Mining by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,902,608 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $150,132,000 after acquiring an additional 77,029 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of SSR Mining by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,096,763 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $132,759,000 after acquiring an additional 846,950 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of SSR Mining by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,616,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,661,000 after acquiring an additional 169,767 shares during the period. Finally, Paulson & CO. Inc. raised its holdings in SSR Mining by 138.1% in the 4th quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. now owns 3,120,242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,228,000 after buying an additional 1,810,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at SSR Mining

In other SSR Mining news, COO Steward John Beckman sold 5,400 shares of SSR Mining stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.09, for a total value of $103,086.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 157,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,998,179.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 22,268 shares of company stock valued at $363,404 in the last three months. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SSR Mining Stock Performance

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of SSR Mining from C$32.50 to C$27.50 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of SSR Mining from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of SSR Mining in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.50 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SSR Mining has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.25.

NASDAQ SSRM opened at $13.98 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 7.10 and a quick ratio of 5.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.78. SSR Mining Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.92 and a 1-year high of $24.58.

SSR Mining Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. SSR Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.72%.

SSR Mining Profile

(Get Rating)

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the Çöpler Gold mine located in Erzincan, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

