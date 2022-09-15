Ninety One UK Ltd Lowers Stake in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Ninety One UK Ltd lowered its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 525,782 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 15,926 shares during the quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $22,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the first quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the first quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 83.1% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,278,249 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,683,000 after buying an additional 579,949 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,572,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the first quarter valued at approximately $454,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Raymond John Adams III sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,175,960. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

HP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.22.

HP stock opened at $46.39 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.93 and a twelve month high of $54.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.09.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -90.09%.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

