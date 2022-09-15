Ninety One UK Ltd Sells 56,709 Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Ninety One UK Ltd reduced its stake in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,042,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 56,709 shares during the quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $50,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the first quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. 78.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barclays upped their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Insider Transactions at Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial Stock Down 2.9 %

In other news, Director Thomas M. Hagerty sold 13,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $546,656.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 325,540 shares in the company, valued at $13,024,855.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total transaction of $919,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 105,898 shares in the company, valued at $4,325,933.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Thomas M. Hagerty sold 13,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $546,656.63. Following the transaction, the director now owns 325,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,024,855.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FNF opened at $39.56 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.59 and a fifty-two week high of $56.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a PE ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.37.

Fidelity National Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.41%.

About Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

Featured Articles

