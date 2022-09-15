Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Acquires 400 Shares of Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 109,319 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vishay Precision Group were worth $3,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VPG. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 604,989 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $19,451,000 after buying an additional 4,189 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Vishay Precision Group by 19.4% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 493,683 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $15,872,000 after purchasing an additional 80,357 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 327,807 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $10,539,000 after purchasing an additional 34,345 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 253,904 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $9,425,000 after purchasing an additional 22,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 249,599 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,025,000 after purchasing an additional 10,360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VPG opened at $32.64 on Thursday. Vishay Precision Group, Inc. has a one year low of $27.03 and a one year high of $38.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $445.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 2.58.

In related news, Director Wes Cummins purchased 6,300 shares of Vishay Precision Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.02 per share, for a total transaction of $226,926.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 336,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,131,247.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 6.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Vishay Precision Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th.

Vishay Precision Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets specialized sensors, weighing solutions, and measurement systems in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Sensors, Weighing Solutions, and Measurement Systems.

