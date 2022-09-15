Ninety One UK Ltd Grows Position in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS)

Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) by 4.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,026,262 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,129 shares during the quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in Pan American Silver were worth $55,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 278,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,604,000 after purchasing an additional 5,716 shares during the last quarter. American Trust purchased a new position in shares of Pan American Silver in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 79,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 3,869 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in Pan American Silver by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,432,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $85,920,000 after buying an additional 358,482 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Pan American Silver by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,233,059 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $115,563,000 after buying an additional 211,279 shares during the period. 45.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from C$39.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Pan American Silver from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday. Pi Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pan American Silver in a research note on Saturday, July 30th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pan American Silver presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.17.

Pan American Silver Stock Performance

Pan American Silver Announces Dividend

PAAS stock opened at $16.05 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.21. Pan American Silver Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $14.40 and a fifty-two week high of $30.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.43.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is -129.03%.

About Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, Cap-Oeste Sur Este, and Navidad mines.

