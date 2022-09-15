Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Price Target to $189.00

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $184.00 to $189.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.81% from the company’s previous close.
SRE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Sempra from $160.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Sempra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $164.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Sempra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Sempra from $186.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.11.
Sempra Stock Performance
Shares of Sempra stock opened at $173.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.67. Sempra has a 52 week low of $119.56 and a 52 week high of $176.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $162.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.11.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sempra
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra during the second quarter worth $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sempra by 1,763.6% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Sempra by 260.0% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Sempra in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Sempra in the second quarter valued at $33,000. 85.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Sempra Company Profile
Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.
