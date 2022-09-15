Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Price Target to $189.00

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $184.00 to $189.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.81% from the company’s previous close.

SRE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Sempra from $160.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Sempra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $164.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Sempra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Sempra from $186.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.11.

Shares of Sempra stock opened at $173.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.67. Sempra has a 52 week low of $119.56 and a 52 week high of $176.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $162.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.11.

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. Sempra had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Sempra will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra during the second quarter worth $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sempra by 1,763.6% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Sempra by 260.0% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Sempra in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Sempra in the second quarter valued at $33,000. 85.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

