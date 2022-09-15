Verity Asset Management Inc. Purchases 394 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Betterment LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 64,290,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,179,815,000 after purchasing an additional 6,477,042 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 22,717,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,047,979,000 after acquiring an additional 5,912,598 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 75.5% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,219,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $471,403,000 after acquiring an additional 4,395,701 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 32.4% during the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 16,129,364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $744,048,000 after acquiring an additional 3,945,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yale University raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 49.6% during the first quarter. Yale University now owns 10,971,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $506,109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,637,900 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VWO opened at $40.53 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $39.57 and a 1 year high of $52.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.19 and its 200 day moving average is $42.90.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

