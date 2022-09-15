Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) Shares Acquired by Ninety One UK Ltd

Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) by 23.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,395,791 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 264,040 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in Big Lots were worth $48,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Big Lots during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,993,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Big Lots by 113.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 104,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,696,000 after acquiring an additional 55,379 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Big Lots by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,378,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Big Lots by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 3,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Big Lots by 67.1% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 314,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,870,000 after acquiring an additional 126,138 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on BIG. Barclays decreased their target price on Big Lots from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Big Lots in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Bank of America cut their price target on Big Lots from $31.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Loop Capital cut their price target on Big Lots from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Big Lots to $25.00 in a report on Monday, May 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.50.

Big Lots Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Big Lots stock opened at $20.94 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Big Lots, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.16 and a 1-year high of $52.09.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported ($2.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.47) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Big Lots had a negative return on equity of 2.83% and a negative net margin of 0.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Big Lots, Inc. will post -4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Big Lots Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.73%. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio is -66.30%.

Big Lots Profile

(Get Rating)

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a home discount retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattresses, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, specialty foods, and pet departments.

