Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Upgraded to “Buy” at Jefferies Financial Group

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $24.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $21.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 33.48% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Nordstrom from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Cowen decreased their price target on Nordstrom from $30.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Nordstrom from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Nordstrom in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.53.

Nordstrom Stock Down 2.2 %

JWN opened at $17.98 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.98. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 7.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.26. Nordstrom has a 1 year low of $16.83 and a 1 year high of $36.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Nordstrom ( NYSE:JWN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.01. Nordstrom had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 70.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Nordstrom will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Nordstrom declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 24th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty retailer to purchase up to 15.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 13,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.66, for a total transaction of $328,791.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,471 shares in the company, valued at $2,304,994.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nordstrom

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JWN. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the second quarter valued at $811,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 44.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,738 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 461.6% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 151,108 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,193,000 after purchasing an additional 124,200 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the second quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 13.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 34,802 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 4,127 shares during the period. 59.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nordstrom Company Profile

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

Featured Stories

