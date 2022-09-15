MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) Shares Sold by Ninety One UK Ltd

Ninety One UK Ltd lowered its stake in MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,565,581 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 77,830 shares during the quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in MBIA were worth $39,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of MBIA in the first quarter valued at about $403,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in MBIA by 223.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 347,525 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,348,000 after purchasing an additional 239,996 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in MBIA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,206,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in MBIA by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,485,679 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,255,000 after purchasing an additional 65,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in MBIA by 105.8% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

MBIA Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MBI opened at $11.61 on Thursday. MBIA Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.25 and a fifty-two week high of $17.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.06.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MBIA ( NYSE:MBI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $40.00 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded MBIA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

MBIA Profile

MBIA Inc provides financial guarantee insurance services to public finance markets. It operates through United States (U.S.) Public Finance Insurance, and International and Structured Finance Insurance segments. The company issues financial guarantees for municipal bonds, including tax-exempt and taxable indebtedness of the U.S.

