Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Shares Sold by Ninety One UK Ltd

Ninety One UK Ltd reduced its holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,412,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,298 shares during the quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $61,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 115.0% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Ally Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Ally Financial by 1,510.6% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ally Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Ally Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. 91.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ally Financial Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of ALLY opened at $31.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.58, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.37. Ally Financial Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.17 and a 52 week high of $56.28.

Ally Financial Dividend Announcement

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.14). Ally Financial had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 29.79%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALLY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Ally Financial from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Evercore ISI cut Ally Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler cut Ally Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Compass Point dropped their price target on Ally Financial to $54.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ally Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.14.

Ally Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

Featured Articles

