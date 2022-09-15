Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Purchases 82,395 Shares of Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its position in Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA – Get Rating) by 26.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 390,782 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 82,395 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in Luna Innovations were worth $3,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Luna Innovations by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,025,886 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,658,000 after buying an additional 315,370 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Luna Innovations by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 804,995 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,207,000 after purchasing an additional 51,124 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Luna Innovations by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 699,290 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,392,000 after purchasing an additional 17,809 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Luna Innovations by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 679,589 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,240,000 after purchasing an additional 18,977 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Luna Innovations by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 144,901 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares during the period. 54.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Northland Securities raised Luna Innovations from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd.

Shares of Luna Innovations stock opened at $5.03 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $165.03 million, a PE ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 1.27. Luna Innovations Incorporated has a 12 month low of $4.88 and a 12 month high of $10.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.15.

Luna Innovations Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets fiber optic test, measurement, and control products worldwide. The company offers optical test and measurement products, which include optical vector analyzer, optical backscatter reflectometers, and the Phoenix family of tunable lasers; and Hyperion sensing solution that enables full-spectrum data acquisition and flexible peak detect algorithms of fiber-bragg gratings (FBGs), long period FBGs, and fabry-perot sensors with low-latency access to data for closed loop feedback applications.

