Ninety One UK Ltd Acquires 101,849 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 112.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 192,483 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,849 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $19,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. L.M. Kohn & Company bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $484,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 5.2% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 43,927 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,461,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 416.5% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,243,931 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $126,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,087 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 386,709 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,266,000 after purchasing an additional 4,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 0.5% in the first quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 27,976 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,841,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VLO opened at $109.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $61.86 and a 1-year high of $146.80. The company has a market capitalization of $43.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.83.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $11.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.33 by $5.03. Valero Energy had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 34.65%. The business had revenue of $51.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 27.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 3rd. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on VLO. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Valero Energy from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $150.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com raised Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 5th. Finally, Redburn Partners lowered Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.08.

Valero Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

