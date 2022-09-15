Ninety One UK Ltd Cuts Position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Ninety One UK Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,029,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,790 shares during the quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $67,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LNC. Reynolds Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lincoln National in the first quarter valued at approximately $748,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Lincoln National by 7.4% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Lincoln National by 0.8% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 137,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Lincoln National by 12.6% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 12,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Lincoln National by 43.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 184,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,044,000 after purchasing an additional 56,044 shares in the last quarter. 77.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LNC shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Lincoln National from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Lincoln National from $80.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Lincoln National from $71.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Lincoln National in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Lincoln National from $78.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.90.

Shares of NYSE:LNC opened at $49.01 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Lincoln National Co. has a 12-month low of $44.89 and a 12-month high of $77.57. The firm has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.89.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is 37.50%.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers fixed, variable, and indexed variable annuities.

