Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Stock Holdings Reduced by Ninety One UK Ltd

Ninety One UK Ltd lowered its position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 55.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 850,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,054,166 shares during the quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in Newmont were worth $67,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NEM. J2 Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 5,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 5,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC now owns 27,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on NEM. Fundamental Research lowered their target price on Newmont from $79.52 to $63.91 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays lowered their target price on Newmont from $68.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Newmont from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Newmont in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.23.

Newmont Stock Performance

Shares of Newmont stock opened at $42.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $34.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.36 and a beta of 0.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.23 and its 200-day moving average is $63.14. Newmont Co. has a one year low of $40.27 and a one year high of $86.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.44.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.12%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 222.22%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Nancy Buese sold 10,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total value of $615,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,431,095. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total value of $498,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 254,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,561,937.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Nancy Buese sold 10,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total value of $615,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,431,095. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,000 shares of company stock worth $2,081,920 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

Featured Stories

