Ninety One UK Ltd Has $69.22 Million Holdings in Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS)

Ninety One UK Ltd lessened its holdings in Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,796,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 147,651 shares during the quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd owned 0.07% of Cars.com worth $69,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Cars.com by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,505,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,591,000 after buying an additional 45,753 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Cars.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,231,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Cars.com by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,319,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,465,000 after buying an additional 57,810 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Cars.com by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 801,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,900,000 after buying an additional 20,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Cars.com by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 783,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,614,000 after buying an additional 21,764 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Cars.com alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on CARS. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Cars.com to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Cars.com to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cars.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Cars.com Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of CARS stock opened at $11.32 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.00 and a 200-day moving average of $11.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Cars.com Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.75 and a 12-month high of $19.09. The firm has a market cap of $768.18 million, a P/E ratio of 141.52 and a beta of 1.96.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $162.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.89 million. Cars.com had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 1.67%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cars.com Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cars.com

(Get Rating)

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cars.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cars.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.