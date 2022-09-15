Ninety One UK Ltd Decreases Stake in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Ninety One UK Ltd reduced its stake in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 140,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,791 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in Chemed were worth $71,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Chemed by 144.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 184,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,363,000 after buying an additional 108,759 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Chemed by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 418,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,541,000 after buying an additional 76,904 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chemed during the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Chemed by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 198,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,350,000 after buying an additional 35,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Chemed by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 112,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,036,000 after buying an additional 30,100 shares during the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Chemed

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.13, for a total value of $948,260.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 124,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,903,540.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.13, for a total value of $948,260.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 124,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,903,540.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.93, for a total transaction of $1,445,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,330,407.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chemed Price Performance

NYSE:CHE opened at $476.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $486.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $486.14. Chemed Co. has a 1-year low of $403.00 and a 1-year high of $539.87.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $4.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.78 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $531.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $538.07 million. Chemed had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 44.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.60 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Chemed Co. will post 18.72 EPS for the current year.

Chemed Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. This is a positive change from Chemed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Chemed’s payout ratio is 8.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Chemed from $592.00 to $541.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st.

About Chemed

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

