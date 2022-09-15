Ninety One UK Ltd Has $79.92 Million Stock Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 49.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 347,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,121 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $79,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 101,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,279,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 36,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,409,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 292,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,229,000 after purchasing an additional 39,949 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of STZ opened at $240.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.39, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $245.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $240.28. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $207.59 and a 52 week high of $261.52.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 12.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 48.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Constellation Brands from $285.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $292.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $294.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Constellation Brands from $248.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Constellation Brands in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $272.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Constellation Brands

In other news, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 2,270 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.92, for a total value of $580,938.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,836,481.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 4,165 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.84, for a total value of $1,044,748.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,848,678.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 2,270 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.92, for a total value of $580,938.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,836,481.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,619,248 shares of company stock worth $393,239,506. Insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

