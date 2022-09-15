Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Ninety One UK Ltd

Ninety One UK Ltd lessened its position in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,050,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,028 shares during the quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in Adient were worth $83,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Adient by 385.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adient during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Adient during the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Adient by 52.9% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in Adient in the 4th quarter worth about $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.56% of the company’s stock.

ADNT stock opened at $33.07 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.95. Adient plc has a fifty-two week low of $27.15 and a fifty-two week high of $50.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.99, a P/E/G ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Adient ( NYSE:ADNT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.10. Adient had a negative return on equity of 2.41% and a net margin of 6.00%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.53) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Adient plc will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America dropped their target price on Adient from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Adient from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Adient from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Adient from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Adient from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adient presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.14.

Adient plc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's seating solutions include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, including North America and South America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

