Genesee Capital Advisors LLC Buys 184 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Genesee Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,293 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. bought a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel grew its position in AbbVie by 311.3% during the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 68.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ABBV shares. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Argus decreased their price objective on AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Barclays decreased their price objective on AbbVie to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Atlantic Securities decreased their price objective on AbbVie from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.35.

AbbVie Stock Performance

ABBV stock opened at $139.55 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $246.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.72. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.56 and a twelve month high of $175.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $143.42 and its 200-day moving average is $149.92.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.42 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 158.41% and a net margin of 22.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.11 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 79.89%.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.