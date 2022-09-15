The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Trust Co. of Oklahoma

Trust Co. of Oklahoma lowered its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,545 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 30,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 93.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 27,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,460,000 after purchasing an additional 13,186 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,398,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,318,000 after buying an additional 586,360 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,710,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,569,850,000 after buying an additional 293,092 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PG shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on Procter & Gamble to $153.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.93.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Shares of PG opened at $138.51 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $129.50 and a 1-year high of $165.35. The stock has a market cap of $330.42 billion, a PE ratio of 23.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.35.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.02). Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.67% and a net margin of 18.39%. The firm had revenue of $19.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.913 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.82%.

Insider Activity

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total transaction of $2,352,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $635,922. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total value of $2,352,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $635,922. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total value of $232,046.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $580,770.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 289,321 shares of company stock valued at $42,559,426. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

See Also

