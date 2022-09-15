Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ:VWE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ:VWE – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported 0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of 0.08 by 0.09, Yahoo Finance reports. Vintage Wine Estates had a positive return on equity of 7.44% and a negative net margin of 0.19%. Vintage Wine Estates updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Vintage Wine Estates Trading Down 40.3 %

Shares of Vintage Wine Estates stock opened at 3.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of 6.58 and a 200 day moving average of 8.16. The company has a market capitalization of $201.12 million, a P/E ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 0.84. Vintage Wine Estates has a fifty-two week low of 3.05 and a fifty-two week high of 12.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Vintage Wine Estates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded shares of Vintage Wine Estates from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Vintage Wine Estates from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Vintage Wine Estates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of 9.42.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vintage Wine Estates

About Vintage Wine Estates

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vintage Wine Estates by 4.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 53,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 2,225 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP boosted its stake in Vintage Wine Estates by 34.9% during the first quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 14,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 3,637 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vintage Wine Estates by 42.4% during the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 14,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 4,421 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Vintage Wine Estates by 5.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 107,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after buying an additional 5,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Vintage Wine Estates by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 144,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after buying an additional 5,210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.63% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Vintage Wine Estates, Inc produces and sells wines and craft spirits in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the Layer Cake, Firesteed, Bar Dog, Middle Sister, Cherry Pie, Cartlidge & Browne, GAZE Wine Cocktails, Girard, Clos Pegase, Laetitia Vineyard and Winery, Swanson Vineyards, Kunde Family Winery, Viansa, and B.R.

