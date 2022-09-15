Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) Raised to Outperform at Atb Cap Markets

Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Atb Cap Markets from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CFW. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Calfrac Well Services from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Wednesday. ATB Capital boosted their target price on Calfrac Well Services from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Calfrac Well Services from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James reduced their price target on Calfrac Well Services from C$5.75 to C$5.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Calfrac Well Services from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Calfrac Well Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$7.00.

Get Calfrac Well Services alerts:

Calfrac Well Services Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of Calfrac Well Services stock opened at C$5.46 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$4.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$4.82. Calfrac Well Services has a 52-week low of C$3.18 and a 52-week high of C$6.45. The firm has a market cap of C$213.26 million and a PE ratio of -2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.97, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Insider Activity

Calfrac Well Services ( TSE:CFW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.18). The firm had revenue of C$318.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$316.30 million. On average, analysts predict that Calfrac Well Services will post 1.0622182 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Glendon Capital Management L.P. sold 180,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.16, for a total transaction of C$930,477.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$226,002.84. In related news, Director Charles Pellerin purchased 32,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$4.57 per share, with a total value of C$148,068.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 242,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,107,768. Also, insider Glendon Capital Management L.P. sold 180,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.16, for a total value of C$930,477.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$226,002.84. In the last three months, insiders purchased 56,200 shares of company stock worth $258,387.

About Calfrac Well Services

(Get Rating)

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, and Argentina. It offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, and other well stimulation services, as well as pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Calfrac Well Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calfrac Well Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.