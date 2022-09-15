Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.16, Fidelity Earnings reports. Core & Main had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 24.33%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Core & Main Stock Down 1.5 %

Core & Main stock opened at $24.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.22. Core & Main has a one year low of $20.00 and a one year high of $32.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CNM. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Core & Main from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Core & Main in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Core & Main from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Core & Main from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.10.

Insider Activity at Core & Main

Institutional Trading of Core & Main

In other Core & Main news, General Counsel Mark G. Whittenburg sold 5,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.78, for a total value of $131,234.88. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 5,286 shares in the company, valued at $130,987.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Stephen O. Leclair sold 25,270 shares of Core & Main stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.61, for a total transaction of $621,894.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,742 shares in the company, valued at $879,610.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Mark G. Whittenburg sold 5,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.78, for a total transaction of $131,234.88. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 5,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,987.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 104,537 shares of company stock worth $2,592,657 in the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNM. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Core & Main by 3.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 19,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Core & Main in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Core & Main by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 52,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,556 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Core & Main by 8.0% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 55,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 4,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Core & Main by 52.0% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 6,295 shares during the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Core & Main

(Get Rating)

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, sprinkler heads and other devices, fire suppression systems, and related accessories, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, installation, software and other services.

Featured Stories

