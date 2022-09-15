IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ) CEO Peter Hume Chapman Sells 7,255 Shares of Stock

IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Get Rating) CEO Peter Hume Chapman sold 7,255 shares of IonQ stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.44, for a total transaction of $39,467.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 466,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,535,399.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:IONQ opened at $5.79 on Thursday. IonQ, Inc. has a one year low of $4.16 and a one year high of $35.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.71 and a 200-day moving average of $7.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.72 and a beta of 1.64.

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.61 million for the quarter. IonQ had a negative return on equity of 9.72% and a negative net margin of 1,470.75%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of IonQ to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of IonQ from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of IonQ in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IONQ. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of IonQ in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of IonQ by 163.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 5,641 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of IonQ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of IonQ in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IonQ by 216.6% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 10,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 6,856 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.32% of the company’s stock.

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems. It sells access to quantum computers with 20 qubits. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services' (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

