CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO) Director Donald G. Basile Sells 5,680 Shares of Stock

CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Rating) Director Donald G. Basile sold 5,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $34,080.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,817,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,906,392. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

CompoSecure Stock Performance

CMPO stock opened at $5.37 on Thursday. CompoSecure, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.72 and a twelve month high of $10.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.83 and a 200-day moving average of $6.52.

Get CompoSecure alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CompoSecure

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMPO. Bleichroeder LP bought a new stake in shares of CompoSecure in the first quarter worth about $11,351,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of CompoSecure in the fourth quarter worth about $10,905,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CompoSecure in the fourth quarter worth about $4,105,000. Tikvah Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CompoSecure in the first quarter worth about $3,783,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CompoSecure in the fourth quarter worth about $3,284,000. Institutional investors own 14.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CompoSecure Company Profile

Separately, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on CompoSecure from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

(Get Rating)

CompoSecure, Inc manufactures and designs metal, plastic, composite ID, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which comprise the Arculus Key card Cold Storage hardware device and companion Arculus Wallet mobile App to keep the Private Key in the Arculus Key card highly secure and store cryptocurrency and digital assets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CompoSecure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CompoSecure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.