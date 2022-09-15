Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 67,300 shares, a decline of 47.4% from the August 15th total of 128,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 95,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Consolidated Water Stock Down 9.4 %

Shares of CWCO stock opened at $17.89 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.20. Consolidated Water has a 1-year low of $9.01 and a 1-year high of $20.58.

Get Consolidated Water alerts:

Consolidated Water Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insiders Place Their Bets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CWCO. StockNews.com raised Consolidated Water from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. TheStreet raised Consolidated Water from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Consolidated Water from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday.

In other news, Director Clarence B. Flowers sold 3,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.46, for a total value of $56,457.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 300,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,945,834.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 5.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CWCO. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Consolidated Water during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Consolidated Water during the first quarter worth $54,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Consolidated Water during the second quarter worth $81,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Water in the second quarter valued at $175,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Water in the first quarter valued at $184,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.34% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Water Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, manages, and operates water production and water treatment plants primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.