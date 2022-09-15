Fuji Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FELTY) Short Interest Down 47.6% in August

Fuji Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FELTY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 47.6% from the August 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Fuji Electric Stock Down 5.6 %

Shares of Fuji Electric stock opened at $9.94 on Thursday. Fuji Electric has a 12 month low of $9.51 and a 12 month high of $14.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.10.

Get Fuji Electric alerts:

Fuji Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Fuji Electric Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates in the power electronics systems energy and industry, electronic devices, food and beverage distribution, and power generation businesses worldwide. It offers AC drives, motors, and servo systems; semiconductors and photoconductors; uninterruptible power systems, solar inverters, data centers, rectifiers, and formers; instrumentation products and sensors, and radiation monitoring systems; factory automation systems; and LV and MV distributions, motor controls, and energy control equipment.

Receive News & Ratings for Fuji Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuji Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.