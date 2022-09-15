Fuji Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FELTY) Short Interest Down 47.6% in August

Fuji Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FELTY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 47.6% from the August 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Fuji Electric Stock Down 5.6 %
Shares of Fuji Electric stock opened at $9.94 on Thursday. Fuji Electric has a 12 month low of $9.51 and a 12 month high of $14.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.10.
Fuji Electric Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fuji Electric (FELTY)
- Murphy USA Outperforming Other Mid-caps, But Is It A Buy Now?
- Has 3M Reached the Point of Being so Bad It’s Good?
- Is This Medical Gear Maker Ready To Continue Its Rally?
- The Five (5) Hottest Stocks To Watch Ahead Of Q3 Earnings
- Has Take-Two Interactive Devolved into a One-Trick Pony?
Receive News & Ratings for Fuji Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuji Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.