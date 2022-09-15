Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.05-$0.11 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $165.00 million-$170.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $172.22 million.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Tilly’s from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. B. Riley lowered their target price on Tilly’s from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of Tilly’s from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Tilly’s from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.50.

TLYS stock opened at $6.98 on Thursday. Tilly’s has a twelve month low of $6.65 and a twelve month high of $17.80. The company has a market cap of $209.68 million, a P/E ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.70 and a 200-day moving average of $8.47.

Tilly’s ( NYSE:TLYS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.03). Tilly’s had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 21.23%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tilly’s will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tilly’s news, Director Janet Kerr sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.18, for a total value of $57,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $247,092.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 26.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TLYS. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tilly’s by 27.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 218,868 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 46,898 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Tilly’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Tilly’s by 159.1% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,897 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 6,077 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 14.3% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,740 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 4,085 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Tilly’s by 15.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,320 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.52% of the company’s stock.

Tilly's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, small electronics and accessories, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others, as well as hardgoods consists of skateboards, longboards, bikes, roller-skates, and equipment for snowboarding and surfing.

