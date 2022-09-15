CSL Limited (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) Short Interest Down 48.2% in August

CSL Limited (OTCMKTS:CSLLY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a drop of 48.2% from the August 15th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 69,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

CSL Stock Performance

Shares of CSLLY stock opened at $97.59 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $101.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 4.94. CSL has a fifty-two week low of $85.07 and a fifty-two week high of $117.24.

Get CSL alerts:

CSL Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

CSL Limited researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes biopharmaceutical and allied products in Australia, the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Switzerland, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, CSL Behring and CSL Seqirus. The CSL Behring segment offers plasma therapies, such as plasma products and recombinants.

Receive News & Ratings for CSL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.