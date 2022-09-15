Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO) Short Interest Update

Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,700 shares, a decrease of 48.1% from the August 15th total of 47,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Crexendo Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ CXDO opened at $2.68 on Thursday. Crexendo has a 1-year low of $2.10 and a 1-year high of $6.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.09.

Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $8.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.37 million. Crexendo had a negative return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 8.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Crexendo will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crexendo Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Crexendo

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.005 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Crexendo’s dividend payout ratio is -15.38%.

In other news, CEO Steven G. Mihaylo acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,188,256 shares in the company, valued at $33,564,768. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Steven G. Mihaylo acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,188,256 shares in the company, valued at $33,564,768. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven G. Mihaylo acquired 8,709 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.94 per share, with a total value of $25,604.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,225,371 shares in the company, valued at $33,002,590.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 49,372 shares of company stock worth $145,785 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 60.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crexendo

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CXDO. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crexendo during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crexendo in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crexendo in the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crexendo by 62.7% in the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 165,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 63,860 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Crexendo by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 380,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 12,895 shares during the period. 8.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Crexendo

Crexendo, Inc provides cloud communication, unified communications as a service, call center, collaboration, and other cloud business services for businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud Telecommunications and Web Services. The Cloud Telecommunications segment provides telecommunications services that transmit calls using Internet protocol (IP) or cloud technology, which converts voice signals into digital data packets for transmission over the Internet or cloud; and resells broadband Internet services.

