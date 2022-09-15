Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.85-$10.10 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.83. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.30 billion-$1.32 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.30 billion. Oxford Industries also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.90-$1.05 EPS.

Oxford Industries Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Oxford Industries stock opened at $86.25 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $98.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.45. Oxford Industries has a 12-month low of $76.21 and a 12-month high of $119.50.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The textile maker reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $363.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.92 million. Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 32.27% and a net margin of 13.09%. Oxford Industries’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Oxford Industries will post 10.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oxford Industries Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Oxford Industries’s payout ratio is 22.04%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Oxford Industries from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com cut Oxford Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Oxford Industries from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $117.00.

Institutional Trading of Oxford Industries

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OXM. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Oxford Industries by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,041,686 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $184,773,000 after buying an additional 104,007 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Oxford Industries by 8.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 862,286 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $78,036,000 after purchasing an additional 64,175 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Oxford Industries by 1.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 659,720 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $59,705,000 after purchasing an additional 11,106 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Oxford Industries by 2.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 534,551 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $48,377,000 after purchasing an additional 12,582 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 241,494 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $21,855,000 after purchasing an additional 35,004 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Industries Company Profile

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel and swimwear under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

Featured Stories

