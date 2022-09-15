Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) Releases Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.11-$0.13 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $56.00 million-$56.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $53.78 million. Ooma also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.45-$0.49 EPS.

Ooma Price Performance

Shares of Ooma stock opened at $12.01 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.26. Ooma has a fifty-two week low of $10.82 and a fifty-two week high of $24.28. The firm has a market cap of $291.84 million, a P/E ratio of -400.33 and a beta of 0.69.

Get Ooma alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities downgraded Ooma from a market outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ooma from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Northland Securities lowered their price target on shares of Ooma to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Ooma to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners dropped their target price on shares of Ooma from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ooma

Ooma Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in Ooma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ooma during the first quarter worth $161,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ooma by 49.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,883 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 4,274 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Ooma in the 2nd quarter valued at $198,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Ooma by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 7,757 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.68% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Ooma, Inc provides communications services and related technologies for businesses and consumers in the United States and Canada. The company's products and services include Ooma Office, a cloud-based multi-user communications system for small and medium-sized businesses; Ooma Office Pro that offers services, including HD video meetings, call recording, enhanced call blocking, and voicemail transcription; Ooma Connect, which delivers fixed wireless internet connectivity; Ooma Managed Wi-Fi, a plug-and-play enterprise-grade Wi-Fi solution; and Ooma Enterprise, a unified-communications-as-a-service solution.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ooma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ooma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.