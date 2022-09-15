Citigroup (NYSE:C) PT Lowered to $54.00

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.50% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on C. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Citigroup from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Citigroup from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Citigroup from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.19.

Citigroup Trading Down 1.2 %

C opened at $48.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.19, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.24. Citigroup has a 12 month low of $43.44 and a 12 month high of $73.72.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.63. Citigroup had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The firm had revenue of $19.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Citigroup will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Citigroup Inc sold 4,614,358 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $167,270,477.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $555,277.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nvwm LLC boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 196.3% during the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 314.5% during the second quarter. Corsicana & Co. now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new position in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 71.1% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. 71.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

